Williamsport -- Vera V. Ludwig, 92, of Williamsport passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at home.

Born December 23, 1927 in Morris, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Almina (Haker) Kriner.

Vera was a 1945 graduate of Liberty High School. She could be found as a faithful employee for over 30 years at Donna’s Restaurant.

Surviving are her children, Marie Scott, of Williamsport, Donna Neece, of Linden, and Lewis Bacchieri of Florida; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; two brothers, Harold Kriner, of France and Gerald Kriner, of Elmira; and a sister, Phyllis Earl of Troy.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Terry Bacchieri; a granddaughter, Danielle Neece; and her brothers, Kenneth, Paul, Robert, Wilford, Irvin and Howard Kriner.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Vera’s name may be made to Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Home Care & Hospice, 1001 Grampian Boulevard, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

