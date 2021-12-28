Mill Hall -- Vera R. McDermit, 91, of Mill Hall peacefully entered her eternal home on December 25, 2021.

Born Vera R. Young on Feb. 5, 1930 to Addison D. and Bertha E Young of Glenolden (Delaware County), Vera graduated from Glen-Nor High School (Collingdale, PA) in 1948. She married Claude E. (Mickey) McDermit, Jr on August 26,1950 and has lived in the Lock Haven/Mill Hall area since marriage, raising 5 children. She was a long- time member of St. Luke’s United Church of Christ.

Vera is survived by 5 children, Rose (McDermit) Rector, Thomas McDermit, Gregory McDermit, and David McDermit all of Lock Haven, and Gary McDermit of Douglassville, PA. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Vera was preceded in death by her husband Claude E. (Mickey) McDermit, parents Addison D. and Bertha E. Young, sisters Charlotte (Young) Thomas and Mary (Young) Curtiss, brothers Othmar, Donald, David, Robert, and Addison Young Jr.; grand-daughter Cassandra McDermit; daughters-in law Marian J. (Buckle) McDermit and Kimberly (Condo) McDermit.

Family and friends will be received in the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main Street, Lock Haven on Wednesday December 29, 2021 from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Susan Champion. Burial will be in Dunnstown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 63 N. Franklin St. Wilkes Barre, PA. 18701.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook Page.



