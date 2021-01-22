Unityville -- Vera Mae Doughty, 73, of Unityville passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at her home.

Vera was born September 18, 1947 in Muncy and was the daughter of the late Raymond L. and the late Dorothy Z. (Brown) Stackhouse. She married Gerald R. Doughty, Sr. on December 27, 1986 and celebrated 31 years of marriage.

Vera was an EMC for FEMA and a volunteer at the Unityville Fire Co. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, going shopping, antiquing and taking care of her farm. Her inherited stubbornness, inability to not say out loud what she is thinking, love for her family and short temper will be missed.

She is survived by a daughter: Christina M. (Stefin) Sobel of Unityville, two sons: Wade L. (Shona) Myers of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Stephen L. Fornwalt, Jr., a stepdaughter, Donna M. (William) Staudenmeyer of Pipersville, Pennsylvania, a stepson, Gerald R. Doughty, Jr. of Philadelphia, seven grandsons, Sean Myers, Brandon Myers, Thomas Dowdell, IV, Tyler Sobel, Gavin Sobel, Trent Sobel and Ryan Staudenmeyer.

In addition to her parents, Vera was predeceased by her husband Gerald R. Doughty, Sr. on April 7, 2018, and by a sister Viola M. Shaner.

Vera’s funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.