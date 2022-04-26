Hughesville -- Vera M. Vander Velde, 93, of Hughesville passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Muncy Place.

Born November 13, 1928 in Hughesville, she was the daughter of the late Dorsey, and Mary E. (Whitmoyer) Stroup. She was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Houseknecht, Sr., who died in 1983.

Vera was a loving mother and grandmother, who adored her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling to Florida, quilting, making candy Easter eggs for the Mapleton Methodist Church of Tivoli, and enjoyed cooking for the Hemlock Springs Hunting Club.

Vera is survived by a daughter, Billie A. Marlin of Cochranville, Pa.; two sons, James L. (Leona) Houseknecht of Watsontown, and Aaron E. (Andrea) Houseknecht of Seattle, Washington; six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Vera is preceded in death by two brothers, James Stroup, and Joseph Stroup; and a grandson, Michael J. Houseknecht.

Graveside services will be held 12 p.m. Friday, April 29 at Twin Hills Memorial Park, 3332 Lycoming Mall Dr., Muncy, with Pastor Bill Gibson officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Vera Velde as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.