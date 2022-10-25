Dushore — Vera E. Karge, 84, of Dushore passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Highlands Care Center of Laporte.

Born August 18, 1938 in Cherry Township, she was a daughter of the late Ralph J. and Geraldine L. (Crawford) Karge.

Vera was a member of the Shepard of Hills Lutheran Church in Dushore.

After graduating from Turnpike High School in Mildred, Vera moved to Harrisburg where she started her career for over 35 years with the PA Department of Education.

Vera loved to read and listen to country music, do puzzles, ceramics, crochet, knit, and pick strawberries.

She is survived by two sisters, Lena I. Karge, of Montgomery, and Nina L. Karge, of Dushore.

In addition to her parents, Vera was preceded in death by; three sisters, Rita (Joseph) Gilbert, Anita Karge, Linda (Raymond) McDonald; six brothers, Alvin (Ann), Melvin, (Minnie), Cleon (Delores), Ronald (Shirley), Ivan (Rebecca), and Leo Karge. She is also, survived by several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

In Vera's memory, memorial contributions may be made to Peace Cemetery Association care of Nina L. Karge 1064 Churchill Road, Dushore, PA 18614.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Dushore.

