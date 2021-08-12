Van Scott Graham, 74, of Loyalsock, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born August 22, 1946 in Danville, he was a son of Van Black and Ruth (Bonney) Graham.

Scott was a 1964 graduate of Mifflinburg High School and received a B.S. in Criminal Justice from Penn State University. He retired in 1996 as a warden for the Federal Bureau of Prisons after 23 years. His last position as warden was at Lewisburg and Allenwood, where he was instrumental in the building of the Unicor Plant (where the inmates build office furniture). After his retirement from the prison, he obtained his private investigators license and worked privately until 2011.

He served as School Board President of the Muncy School District from 1999-2006. Scott was a lover of the outdoors, especially fishing and riding his recumbent bike. He enjoyed gardening with native flowering plants. He dearly loved his boxer “Boogie” who gave him so much joy during their time together. He loved traveling by train and taking and collecting photographs of trains.

Surviving are his beloved wife of eight years, Mary Lou (Cupper Beers) Graham; a brother, Bruce Graham; step-daughter, Erica Jay and her husband Chris and their children, Neveah and Alarys, and a step-daughter Eliza Rose Beers.

Scott was loved and respected by all his family and friends, and even by the inmates under his watch. He will be missed.

In keeping with his wishes there will be no services.

Memorial contributions in Scott’s name may be made to the National Railway Historical Society, Inc. 505 South Lenola Road Suite 226 Moorestown, NJ 08057

