Danville -- Uriah E. Derstine, 24, of 80 Preserve Road, Danville, was called home to be with Jesus on Thursday, February 4, 2021, in his home with his loving wife and parents by his side. He completed a courageous battle against cancer that lasted for over two years.

He was born on March 15, 1996 in Lewisburg, a son of G. Edward and Judy (Moyer) Derstine. Uriah was a devoted brother and caretaker to his siblings with disabilities, Aleah (age 21) and Isaiah (age 19). On January 30, 2020 he married his best friend, the former Shanae Bomberger. He was a member of Derry Mennonite Church.

Surviving in addition to his parents, two siblings, and his wife, are his maternal grandfather, J. Laverne Moyer, and paternal grandparents, Glenn and Sylvia Derstine. He was preceded in death by one sister, Renita Derstine (age 3), and his maternal grandmother, Mildred Moyer.

Uriah completed his Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice in 2018 at Bloomsburg University, where he met the love of his life, Shanae. He went on to enlist in the army that same year and graduated basic training as a Specialist at Fort Benning, Georgia. The Army Achievement Medal was awarded to Uriah in 2019 for his exceptional perseverance and commitment to service.

The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Uriah. He loved quiet evenings at home, going for drives in his truck, and spending time with family and friends. His kind spirit and optimism were shared to all who knew him, and he will be greatly missed and remembered for his joy and love for life.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Sunday, February 7, 2021 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Buffalo Mennonite Church, 4445 Hoff Mill Road, Lewisburg and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, with the funeral service at 11. Pastor Doug Groff will be officiating and burial with full military honors will follow in East District Mennonite Church Cemetery, rural Watsontown.

