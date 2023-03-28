Williamsport, Pa. — Tylo Eugene Pentz passed comfortably in the arms of his mother, Trinity Rose Pentz, surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Janet Weis Children's Hospital, Danville.

Tylo came into this world as a premature baby on March 8, 2023, fighting for his life for 16 days at 24 weeks, 1 lb and 4.1 oz.

God saw how much everyone needed this little Angel for a few short days. If anyone had the pleasure of meeting this sweet baby boy, they surely experienced pure joy from him. Tylo loved to lay all spread out so he could easily kick his little legs and also loved having his tiny toes tickled, especially by Mommy.

He was loved by many and a life with love is a life that’s been lived. He will always have a special place in our hearts, and will forever be his brother ZacKi’s hero.

Tylo was the beloved son to Trinity Rose Pentz of Williamsport; brother of ZacKi Lamar Pentz-Robinson; maternal grandson to Corey Pentz (Mirissa) of Cogan Station and Nikki Hudson-Brewer (Mark) of Williamsport; nephew to Kiley "Aunt KiKi" Pentz (Tony), Karter "Aunt KK" Pentz, Zac "Uncle Pac" Pentz (Jen), and Kailey "Aunt TT" Ritchie; many great-grandparents; and several great-aunts and uncles.

A celebration of Tylo’s life will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Tylo’s name to the NICU at Janet Weis Children's Hospital, 100 N Academy Ave, Danville, PA 17822, or to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Inc., 26345 Network Place, Chicago, IL 60673-1263.

The family would like to thank Tylo’s nurses, surgical team, and doctors for their excellent care.

Online condolences may be left on Tylo's memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Tylo Pentz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

