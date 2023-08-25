Williamsport, Pa. — Tyjair Rayquan Barbee, 21, of Williamsport passed away Saturday, August 19, 2023.
A public viewing will be held 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport, where the funeral will begin at noon.
Send condolences at www.jamesmaneval.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Tyjair Barbee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
