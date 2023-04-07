Williamsport, Pa. — Twila M. Holdren, a loving and selfless woman, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Born on September 20, 1950, in Greensburg, she was a daughter of the late Keith L. and Rita V. (Walker) Lowstetter.

Twila attended Greensburg Salem School District and formerly attended Rose Valley United Methodist Church. Twila spent several years as head cook at Summit Lodge until they closed and later she dedicated her time to raising her children and creating a warm and nurturing environment for her family.

In her spare time, Twila enjoyed doing crafts, attending craft shows, crocheting, and playing bingo. She had a special fondness for collecting black bears, which brought her joy and a sense of connection to nature. Above all, Twila was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who touched the lives of many with her kindness and generosity. Twila cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren, playing games, singing to them, and reading books. Her love for her family was evident in everything she did, and her memory will live on through the many lives she touched.

Twila is survived by her son, Lowell A. Rennicks (Amanda) of Trout Run; two daughters, Wendy A. Yarborough (David) of Ocean Isle, North Carolina, and Jerilynn Cochran (Jason) of Montoursville; seven grandchildren, Alyssa, Danielle, Summer, Jaylynn, Jason Jr., Emmett, and Emmberlee; one great-grandson, Ashton; three sisters, Vivian John (Randy) of Greensburg, Rita Romognoli (Robert) of Greensburg, and Deborah Fisher of Youngwood; a brother, Keith Lowstetter (Donna) of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Gerald W. Rennicks; her second husband, Jerry J. Holdren; a son, Keith R. Rennicks; and a sister, Beverly Ivory.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no services, but Twila's legacy of love, kindness, and selflessness will be remembered and celebrated by all who knew her. Her gentle spirit and unwavering devotion to her family will be deeply missed, but her memory will live on in the hearts of those she loved.

Memorial contributions may be made in Twila’s name to UPMC Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o The Gatehouse 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

