Laporte -- Twila G. Starr, 88, of Laporte died Friday, October 15, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born October 16, 1932 in Renovo, she was a daughter of the late Orville and Blanche (Fleck) Walters. Her husband of 22 years, Robert F. Starr, preceded her in death on December 3, 1976.

Twila was employed at the C&N Bank, Laporte for over 30 years. She was active in politics and would often be seen working the elections and campaigning for her favorite candidates. Twila was a member of the Republican Women’s Club, Laporte Women’s Club, and the Red Hat Society. She also served on many boards for various Sullivan County organizations. In her free time Twila enjoyed volunteering throughout Sullivan County and picking Huckleberries.

Twila loved Sullivan County and the people who lived and visited there, she always had a positive attitude with a smile on her face and was truly proud to call Sullivan County her home. She was also a proud member of “the ladies in their 80’s” a personal friend’s group.

Surviving is a son, Allen R. (Kara) Starr of Bradford, Maine; a sister, Rosalie (Joel) Barton of Niceville, Fla.; longtime friend and companion, Robert Pidcoe of Muncy Valley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Twila was preceded in death by seven sisters.

In an effort to safeguard against the spread of COVID, a drive by visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, October 22, at Cherry Grove Cemetery, Nordmont. Everyone is encouraged to remain in their cars and pass by the family as directed.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to Laporte Fire Company or Laporte United Methodist Church.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

