Williamsport, Pa. — Truman A. “Skip” Saam, Jr., 80, of Williamsport died Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Born March 13, 1943 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Truman A., Sr. and Lorraine M. (Scheid) Saam, and a brother to the late Robert W. Saam.

Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Condolences and memories may be shared at Skip's memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Truman Saam, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

