Williamsport -- Trudy Ann Cotter of Williamsport died on Monday October 4, 2021

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Thomas R. Cotter.

Trudy and her husband Tom owned and operated Cotter's Auto Sales for over 40 years. Trudy was an avid traveler, having been on 27 cruises. She enjoyed motorcycle rides with her husband, but her biggest joy was being Nan to her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband she is survived by her children, Trace L. Hallabuk (Kirk) of Laporte, and Thomas B. Cotter (Shannon) of Loyalsock Twp.; three grandchildren, Logan Ertel (Kortnee), Case Ertel, and Moxen Cotter and two step-grandchildren, Noah and Mariah Hallabuk.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no services.

Memorial contributions in Trudy's name may be made to the Lycoming County S.P.C.A. 2805 Reach Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements are entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Trudy Cotter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



