Williamsport -- Trease Florence Mazzullo, 101, passed away at Valley View Nursing Center on Thursday, December 24, 2020.

She was born in Williamsport on May 10, 1919 a daughter of Benedetto and Maria Josephine (Cappetta) Pedro.

Trease was employed at the former Penn Garment as a seamstress. In addition to working at Penn Garment, she also worked at Williamsport Hospital and Lycoming College. She was a member of the former Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church, now St. Joseph the Worker Parish.

Surviving are her children and their families, Frances M. Mazzullo, and Benedict J. (Karen) Mazzullo, all of South Williamsport; grandchildren, Thomas (Maggie) of Westminister, Colo., Elizabeth (Murnal) Abate of Montrose; and a great-granddaughter, Sarah Jane Abate, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, her husband Sebastian "John" Mazzullo died January 8, 1966 and siblings, Dominick, Frank and Joseph Pedro, Eugene Merloe, Lucy Pedro, and Margaret Casale all preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, December 31, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. Fourth St., Williamsport, with her pastor, Rev. Brian Van Fossen officiating, followed by burial in the Mount Carmel section of Wildwood next to her husband.

The family would like to thank Dr. Ciccarelli and the staff at Valley View for their care of our mother.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements.