Avis -- Travis Lee Bliler, 36, of Avis, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

He was born on October 27, 1985 in Jersey Shore and was the son of John W. Probst of Salladasburg and Tina M. Bliler of Avis. He had worked in the construction business. Travis enjoyed fishing and hunting and had a love for music and animals, especially his cats. He had a true love for his children.

Travis is survived by two sets of parents; John W. Probst (Sandy) of Salladasburg and Tina M. Bliler (Dale Miller), two daughters; Payton W. Dunlap of S. Williamsport and Brooklyn L. Dunlap of Montoursville, twin brothers; Monroe and Norman Bell, both of Phillipsburg, one sister; Nicollette Probst of Salladasburg, one niece; Kylee Eck of Salladasburg, maternal grandfather; Norm Bliler, Sr. of Avis, paternal grandmother; Barbara Quiggle of Salladasburg and grandmother; Mary Probst of Williamsport. He was preceded in death by paternal grandmother; Judith Bliler, paternal grandfather; Charles Smith and Gary Probst and grandmother; Shirley Hemphill.

There will be a public viewing 2 – 4 p.m. Friday, February 25, 2022 at the Tributes of Life Chapel, 1000 Hill Alley, Jersey Shore (directly behind Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home) where the funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Pennycoff officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home.

