Williamsport -- Travis K. Mosteller, 24, of Williamsport died unexpectedly Monday, May 31, 2021 in an automobile accident.

Born May 17, 1997 in Williamsport, he was a son of Dwight W. II and Michelle L. (Tupper) Mosteller.

He was a 2015 graduate of Williamsport High School. Travis attended Christian Church at Cogan Station where he was formerly a part of the worship team. He enjoyed playing electric, acoustic and bass guitars, working on cars, fishing, motorcycles, shooting pool and being a Seattle Seahawks football fan.

With a strong and opinionated personality he had a large loving heart, was loyal to his family and friends and always there to lend a helping hand. Above all else Travis was a very involved father who loved spending time with his daughters, Alayna Marie and Remy Dae.

In addition to his parents and two daughters he is survived by a brother, Kyle J. Mosteller of Williamsport; maternal grandmother, Bonnie Tupper of South Williamsport; paternal grandparents, Dwight and Holly Mosteller of Williamsport; aunts, Stacey Tupper, Kelly Reid (Jim) all of South Williamsport, and Jenny Mosteller of Williamsport; and several cousins, Sierra, Cameron, Ben, Nick, Matt, Jack, Beth, and Bobby.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Vernon K. Tupper and uncle, Keith J. Tupper.

A memorial service to honor the life of Travis will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5 at Christian Church at Cogan Station, 5904 Lycoming Creek Road, Cogan Station. The family will receive friends following the service on Saturday.

Online condolences may be made on Travis’ memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Travis Mosteller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.