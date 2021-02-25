Avis -- Tracy L. Welshans, 80, of Avis passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

Born September 2, 1940 in Jersey Shore, he was a son to the late Ernest Welshans and the former Kathryn M. McCallus. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jill Lynn Welshans, and two brothers, Ernest P. Welshans and Ronald J. Welshans.

Tracy was a 1960 graduate of Jersey Shore High School and continued on to honorably serve his country in the United State Navy. He was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church. For many years, he worked as a printer for Susquehanna Health.

He is survived by his wife, the former Carolyn R. Ricker. They were united in marriage on May 29, 1965 in Avis. Also surviving is a son, Wayne A. (Melissa) Welshans of Fayetteville, N.Y.; daughter, Lisa R. Lehman of Avis; grandchildren, Samantha Jo Lehman, Eric Scott Lehman, and Magnolia Lori Rose Welshans; a great-grandson, Declan O. Moore; brother, Roger C. (Patty) Welshans of Denver; and sister, Kathryn A Gottschall of Tucson, Arizona.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, March 1 at Rest Haven Memorial Park, with full military honors by the Jersey Shore Honor Guard. The Rev. Gary Shumway will officiate.

Arrangements entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

www.WelkerFuneralHome.com