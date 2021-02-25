Avis -- Tracy L. Welshans, 80, of Avis passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.
Born September 2, 1940 in Jersey Shore, he was a son to the late Ernest Welshans and the former Kathryn M. McCallus. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jill Lynn Welshans, and two brothers, Ernest P. Welshans and Ronald J. Welshans.
Tracy was a 1960 graduate of Jersey Shore High School and continued on to honorably serve his country in the United State Navy. He was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church. For many years, he worked as a printer for Susquehanna Health.
He is survived by his wife, the former Carolyn R. Ricker. They were united in marriage on May 29, 1965 in Avis. Also surviving is a son, Wayne A. (Melissa) Welshans of Fayetteville, N.Y.; daughter, Lisa R. Lehman of Avis; grandchildren, Samantha Jo Lehman, Eric Scott Lehman, and Magnolia Lori Rose Welshans; a great-grandson, Declan O. Moore; brother, Roger C. (Patty) Welshans of Denver; and sister, Kathryn A Gottschall of Tucson, Arizona.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, March 1 at Rest Haven Memorial Park, with full military honors by the Jersey Shore Honor Guard. The Rev. Gary Shumway will officiate.
Arrangements entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.