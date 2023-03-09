Muncy, Pa. — Tony A. Rebuck, 82, of Muncy died Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Rose View Center, Williamsport.

Born July 29, 1940 in Rebuck, he was a son of the late Charles M. and Beulah K. (Smith) Rebuck. On April 23, 1994, he married the former Bonnie VanGilder, who survives. Together they celebrated 28 years of marriage.

Tony was a 1958 graduate of Trevorton High School and a graduate of the former Tri-State University, now Trine University, where he received a bachelor’s degree. He began his career as an electrical engineer at the former American Viscose plant, Lewistown. Tony then worked for Honeywell and retired from Penn State University in State College.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Muncy.

Tony was interested in genealogy and started the Northumberland County GenWeb. He enjoyed roller skating, camping, and traveling with his wife. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Surviving in addition to his wife are five children and their spouses, Beth Rebuck, of Maryland, Mark and Mary Beth Rebuck, of Virginia, Samuel and Tina Harrison, of Michigan, Stephanie and Mark Van Natter, of Williamsport, and Matthew Harrison and Kathryn Bullington, of Elysburg; four siblings and their spouses, Pierce and Mary Jane Rebuck, of Sunbury, Daphna and Ken Kiem, of Lititz, Laure and David Johnson, of Sunbury, and Amy and Rick Masser, of Klingerstown; a sister-in-law, Mary Fran Rebuck; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many other extended family and friends that loved Tony.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Charles and Norman Rebuck; a sister, Renee Rebuck; and a granddaughter, Hannah Van Natter.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church, 602 S. Market St., Muncy, where the memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. with his pastor, the Rev. Richard Robinson, officiating.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions be made to either Rose View Center, put Activity Fund in the memo, and mail to 1201 Rural Ave., Williamsport, PA 17701 or to the First United Methodist Church, 602 S. Market St., Muncy, PA 17756.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

