Williamsport, Pa. — Tomasa Mendez-Gonzalez, 84, of Williamsport passed away at The Williamsport Home on July 18, 2023.

She was born in Camuy, Puerto Rico on December 29, 1938, a daughter to the late Micaela Gonzalez and Sinforoso Mendez.

Tomasa was a devout Catholic and loved shopping more than anything, except for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening and sitting on her porch for bird watching.

She is survived by her children Alfred Berrios, Axel Berrios, Miriam (Julio) Giraldo, Betty Ann (Ivan) Alicea, Cynthia Vadi, and Eileen Vadi (Allison); 12 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Sonia Crespo.

The family will receive friends and family one hour prior to Mass in the church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 100 Walnut Street, Montoursville, PA 17754 with Rev. Michael McCormick officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with handling services. To share a memory or sign an online register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

