Washingtonville -- Todd M. Baney, 70, of Washingtonville passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born April 20, 1950 in Wellsboro, he was the son of the late Carl W. and Catherine S. (Krohn) Baney.

Todd was a graduate of Danville High School, and earned a bachelor’s degree in teaching, and a master's degree in handwriting from Bloomsburg State College. Todd grew up in Danville and was a member Pine Street Lutheran Church in Danville. He was a teacher at Millville School District.

He was a member of Washingtonville Lutheran Church, where he was the former organist and currently was working in the church office. While working in the church he enjoyed all the long discussions he could have with Pastor Melody Sell. Todd was devoted to his parents, church, and enjoyed singing in the church choir.

There will be a graveside service held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 30, in Washingtonville Lutheran Cemetery, with Rev. Karen Minnich-Sadler, interim pastor of Washingtonville Lutheran Church, officiating. We encourage all of those in attendance to wear masks and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Todd’s memory can be made to his church, Washingtonville Lutheran Church, PO Box 181, Washingtonville, PA 17884.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com