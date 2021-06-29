Waterville -- Tina M. Hart, 52, of Waterville passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

Born November 7, 1968 in Jersey Shore, she was a daughter to late Frederick Ivan Riggle and the former June Eloise Weigle.

Tina was a graduate of Jersey Shore Area High School. For many years she was employed at D.A.D.'s Landscaping.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond G. Hart; two children, Amber E. (Doug) Barnes of Jersey Shore and Cody J. Shreck of Lock Haven; siblings, Larry Riggle of Renovo, Daniel (Rose) Riggle of Jersey Shore, Ronald Riggle of Jersey Shore, Judy Riggle of Newberry and Kathy (Carl) Riggle of Salladasburg; and three grandsons, Kaden and Titus Winkleman, and Abel Barnes.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

www.WelkerFuneralHome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Tina Hart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



