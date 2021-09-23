Jersey Shore -- Tina K. Prentiss, 47, of Jersey Shore passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 at the Gatehouse.

Born December 26, 1973 in Williamsport, she was a daughter to Charles Prentiss and the former Patricia Devine.

Tina was a 1991 graduate of the Jersey Shore High School. She attended Penn College and worked at Novitas Solutions.

Tina enjoyed sewing, crocheting and gardening. She was very creative and artistic. She loved spending time at the cabin in Jersey Mills and swimming and floating in Pine Creek. Her greatest love was her children and spending time with them, and her dog, Luca and cat, Daisy. She was a member of the Moose Lodge in Jersey Shore and also enjoyed going to the Elks.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her fiance, Matthew J. Mann, of Jersey Shore; two sons, Isaac W. Breon, of Jersey Shore and Daeus C. Trager, of Hughesville; a daughter, Lydia G. Breon of Jersey Shore; and two sisters, Corina M. (Bob) Chase of Cogan Station and Tonya S. (Lee) Fisher of Williamsport.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, 125 N. Main St., Jersey Shore. A time of visitation will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday until the time of service at Welker Funeral Home.

Following the service, there will be a celebration of life at the Elks Lodge, 203 N. Main St., Jersey Shore.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope River Church, PO Box 872, Jersey Shore, PA 17740.

