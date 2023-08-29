Williamsport, Pa. — Timothy W. Stine, 43, of Berea, Kentucky died Friday, August 25, 2023.

Born February 25, 1980 in Williamsport, he was a son of Timothy L. Stine and Debra A. (Scaife) Bartlett.

Tim was a veteran who proudly served in the U.S. Air Force, retiring after 21 years of service. He was a proud father, husband, son, and brother.

Tim enjoyed spending time outdoors with his children playing catch and going on hikes in various parks around Kentucky. He was a devoted Penn State fan and St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. He enjoyed watching all sports and conversing with the friends he made during his time in the Air Force.

In his youth, he enjoyed hunting the Pa. woods with his family despite his dislike for the cold weather and hills Pa. is known for. He also enjoyed playing in the Mill Creek Little League where his coaches, John Nittinger and Craig Weaver, and teammates touched his life in a positive manner, especially his best friend from childhood Chris Lucas.

Tim is survived by his wife Teresa F. (Forsee) Stine, of Berea, Kentucky; his father, Timothy (Diane) Stine, of Montoursville; mother, Debra (Eugene) Bartlett, of South Williamsport; daughter, Adryanna Holguin and Sydney Stine; son, Trace Stine; sister, Kelly (Robert) Brillhart, of San Antonio, Texas; brother, Ahron (Krysten) Stine, of Montoursville; paternal grandmother, Norma Stine, of Montoursville; step-sister, Tanya Frey, of Montoursville, and by a step-brother, Brian Twigg, of Williamsport.

Tim was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Sidney Stine and maternal grandparents, Newton and Emily (Bardo) Scaife.

Friends may visit with the family from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 31 at McCarty Thomas Funeral Home, (formerly Spitler funeral home), 733 Broad Street, Montoursville. Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to Tim's children's college funds: gofund.me/1d724a95.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.

