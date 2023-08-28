Williamsport, Pa. — Timothy W. Stine, 43, of Berea, Kentucky died Friday, August 25, 2023.

Born February 25, 1980 in Williamsport, he was a son of Timothy L. Stine and Debra A. (Scaife) Bartlett.

Tim was a veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force, retiring after 21 years of service.

Tim was an avid Penn State fan and enjoyed the St. Louis Cardinals. His children were his greatest joy.

Tim is survived by his wife Teresa F. (Forsee) Stine, of Berea, Kentucky; his father, Timothy (Diane) Stine, of Montoursville; mother, Debra (Eugene) Bartlett, of South Williamsport; daughters, Sydney Stine and Adryanna Holguin; son, Trace Stine; sister, Kelly (Robert) Brillhart, of San Antonio, Texas; brother, Ahron (Krysten) Stine, of Montoursville; paternal grandmother, Norma Stine, of Montoursville; step-sister, Tanya Frey, of Montoursville, and by a step-brother, Brian Twigg, of Williamsport.

Tim was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Sidney Stine and maternal grandparents, Newton and Emily (Bardo) Scaife. Tim is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Friends may visit with the family from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 31 at McCarty Thomas Funeral Home, (formerly Spitler funeral home), 733 Broad Street, Montoursville. Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to Tim's children’s college funds.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.

