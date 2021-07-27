Williamsport -- Timothy S. "Tim" Fraley, Sr., 57, of Williamsport passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 22, 2021 surrounded by his family.

Tim’s story began on June 11, 1964 in an incubator in Williamsport Hospital. He started small, but anyone who knows him knows he grew into a legend!

He was a 1981 graduate from Williamsport Area High School. He devoted his career to fiberglass reproduction products. To know Tim was to have a glimpse into a kinder world. He cherished his children and stood in as a dad for many others. When in his presence, you felt a comfort and unconditional love; Tim’s kindness was unmatchable. Tim made friends wherever he went, whether it was Weis Market, the Dollar Store, or out in public, they all knew his name and felt his kind personality.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Barbara Fraley and a brother, Mike Fraley.

Tim is survived by his children, Timmy Fraley, Dylan Fraley (Becky), Gabrielle Fraley (Peter), Amber Schappell (Levi), Derick Neyhart and Greg Neyhart; his siblings, Barbara McFadden (Bernie), Patricia Hartenstine (Bob), John Fraley (Dana), Beth McMahon (Frank) and Rick Fraley (Nancy); many grandchildren and a granddaughter arriving in October.

Tim took extreme pride in his children and they were his world. He is a master gardener and always credited his success to his rich creek side soil, but we all knew it was Tim’s deep persistence and KINDNESS that inspired the growth. He lived a simple and meaningful life. Tim took fashion cues from no one! His signature look was a plain white t-shirt and designer-less sweatpants. Tim is a solid reminder that the best things in life are free - family, friends and health.

The family asks that you honor Tim by doing an act of kindness daily and forgiving someone in your life against whom you may have held a grudge. If you do this, Tim’s legacy lives on and continues to make this world a better place for us all.

A public memorial visitation to celebrate Tim’s life will be held on Friday, July 30 from 5-7 p.m. at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport. A private family burial service will be held in Wildwood Cemetery.

