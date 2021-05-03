Hughesville -- Timothy R. Fenstermacher, 75, of Hughesville died Thursday, April 29, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

Born May 5, 1945 in Muncy, he was a son of the late Frank N. and Margaret L. (Lowe) Fenstermacher. On May 15, 1965, he married the former Barbara Edkin, who survives. Together they celebrated 55 years of marriage.

Timothy worked as a sheet metal layout person and fork lift operator at the former Sprout-Waldron, now Andritz, Muncy.

He was a member of the Point Bethel United Methodist Church, Hughesville, where he was a member of the Methodist Men. Timothy was also a member of the Picture Rocks Senior Citizens.

Timothy enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping and was a member of the Ned Rock Hunting Club. Earlier in life, he enjoyed trips to Canada.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son and daughter-in-law, Tim S. and Beata Fenstermacher, of Hughesville; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Frank and Paula Fenstermacher, of Montgomery, Sylvan Fenstermacher, of Picture Rocks and Valentine and Pamela Fenstermacher, of Watsontown; a sister, Martha Shief, of Montgomery; two grandchildren, Carrie and Matt; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by four sisters, Delores Levan, Patricia Little, Celia Holmes and Yvonne Delany; and one brother, James Fenstermacher.

Friends will be received from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5 at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy, where the funeral will be held at 1:30 p.m. with his pastor, the Rev. GayAnn Gearhart, officiating. For everyone’s safety we ask that all attendees adhere to the social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

Burial will follow in Picture Rocks Cemetery.

The family welcomes flowers, however, if desired memorial contributions in Timothy’s name be made to Point Bethel United Methodist Church, please mail checks to 889-B Rock Run Rd. Hughesville, PA 17737.

