Trout Run -- Timothy L. "Tim" English, 66, of Trout Run passed away on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.

Born Oct. 31, 1955 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Robert and Ruth (Waltz) English.

Tim was a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan. He enjoyed hunting and farming.

Surviving is his daughter Tonya L. Gair (Derek) of Trout Run; four grandchildren Brandon Musser-English and Penelope, Derek II, and Lucy Gair; a sister Doris Sartori of Trout Run; three nieces; and a nephew.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Timothy C. English and a brother Gary English.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

