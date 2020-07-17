Hughesville -- Timothy Lynn Baysore, 56, of Hughesville died Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Born August 18, 1963 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Dale L. and Margaret Lulu (Daugherty) Baysore.

Surviving are two daughters, LaDonna M. Sandler of Williamsport, and Kelsey L. Baysore of Montoursville; three brothers, Allen (Barbara) Baysore of Montoursville, Phil Baysore of Picture Rocks, and Paul (Kathy) Baysore of Hughesville; and eight grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by a twin brother, Thomas L. Baysore.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.