Williamsport -- Timothy Jon Hoke, age 64, of Williamsport died October 11, 2021, at his home.

He was the husband of Tessa DiMassimo; they were married on October 24, 2015.

Born July 28, 1957 in Whiteboro, N.Y., he was a son of the late Roscoe R. Hoke, Jr., and Alice (Scholefield) Hoke. Timothy was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and the American Legion.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three stepchildren; Travis DiMassimo of Anchorage, Alaska, Anisha DiMassimo of Norfolk, Virginia, David Eck of Anchorage, Alaska; two grandchildren; and a brother, Bill Hoke of Maryland.

A celebration of Timothy’s life will be on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at 5 p.m. at the American Legion, 10 E. Third St. Williamsport.

