Muncy -- Timothy J. Farnham, 59, of Muncy passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at UPMC - Williamsport Hospital.

Born May 7, 1962 in Warren, Pa., he was the son of the late Norman L. Farnham and Joan E. (Martin) Farnham, of Titusville.

He was very well known for working in the kitchen at various restaurants throughout the local area. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting.

In addition to his mother, Joan, he is survived by his son: Seth R. Farnham, of Hughesville; one daughter: Jessica (Aaron) Schlesinger, of Lakewood, Colorado; three grandchildren; two brothers: Alan and Scott Farnham; one sister: Karen Farnham; and many nieces and nephews from the Titusville area.

Besides his father, Norman, he was preceded in death by his half-brother, Ronald Farnham.

Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

