Mackeyville, Pa. — Timothy peacefully gained independence from his earthly body on July 4, 2023 at home.

Tim was born January 29, 1948 to Thompson S. Bechdel, Jr. and Jane L. (Confer) Bechdel.

He was a 1965 graduate of Lock Haven High School. He then attended Penn State University, majoring in Agriculture Education. It was there that he met and married his wife of 55 years, Carol Breon, who survives at home.

Upon graduation from Penn State, he taught school for four years in Montrose, McConnellsburg, and WACC (now Penn College).

Jim then was able to purchase a farm in Mackeyville and dairy farmed for 17 years. He then became the farm manager at Rockview State Penitentiary until a brain tumor and Multiple Sclerosis took a grip on his body, causing him to retire from Rockview. He continued farming and took up gardening as he slowed down. He also took up baking when he decided his wife wasn’t baking as much. Jim was well known for his chocolate chip cookies, chocolate and peanut butter brownies, and huge sugar cookies.

Throughout his life, Tim loved farming and tractors. He also loved to watch his children’s and grandchildren’s accomplishments as he truly loved seeing children do well.

Along with his wife, he is survived by three sons: Jay (Nichole) and Adam (Christine), both of Mackeyville and Grant (Angela) of Swissdale; seven grandchildren: Alaina Lucas and Kullen, Dalton, Jason, Emily, Thompson, and Rebecca Bechdel; and three great grandchildren: Miles and Beckett Lucas and Scarlett Bechdel. He is also survived by two brothers, Jerald L. (Pam) Bechdel of Arizona and Roger S. (Christine) Bechdel of Clintondale; and several nieces and nephews.

Tim was a member of the Mackeyville United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions in Tim’s name may be made to Mackeyville United Methodist Church, PO Box 24, Mackeyville, PA 17750.

Per Tim’s request, there will be no public visitation or service.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington.

