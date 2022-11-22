Cogan Station, Pa. — Timothy F. Tompkins, 63, of Cogan Station died unexpectedly Sunday, November 20, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport. Surviving is his loving wife of 34 years, Robin A. (Viele) Tompkins.

Born June 17, 1959 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late George H. and Mary Lou (Ryder) Tompkins.

Timothy was a 1977 graduate of Bishop Neumann High School and earned an associates degree in drafting from Pennsylvania College of Technology.

He was a member of Slacks Run Hunting Club, the National Audubon Society, Defenders of Wildlife, and Sierra Club. Tim cared immensely for his environment and loved spending time outdoors, favoring hunting and fishing.

Surviving in addition to his wife is their furchild, Seamus; two siblings, Thomas L. Tompkins (Darlena) of Linden and Mary Anne Kilgus of South Williamsport; his mother-in-law, Shirley Viele of Cogan Station; a sister-in-law, Maureen Viele of Ithaca, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.

In keeping with his wishes no services will be held.

Memorial donations may be made in Tim’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on Timothy’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

