Montgomery -- Timothy E. “Tim” Bower, 70, of Montgomery died Sunday, June 27, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

Born June 17, 1951 in Muncy, he was a son of the late Lloyd J. and Bertha P. (Shoemaker) Bower. On Sept. 2, 1970, he married the former Linda Johns, who survives. Together they celebrated 50 years of marriage.

Tim was a 1969 graduate of Hughesville High School. He worked as a store manager for Weis Markets for 43 years before retiring. Tim also served as a Brady Township Supervisor for 30 years.

He was a member of Maple Hill United Methodist Church, Montgomery. Tim was also a member of the former Montgomery Area Jaycees and the Oak Grove Community Center.

Tim was happiest when surrounded by his grandchildren and also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing.

Surviving in addition to his wife are four daughters and sons-in-law, Rebecca and Terry Cuddeback, of Bloomsburg, Jennifer and John Bryson, of Montgomery, Elizabeth Bower and Chris Washington, of Bethesda, Maryland and Kathleen and Brad Nichols, of Muncy; four siblings, Beverly Canada, of Montgomery, Clinton Bower and his wife, Diana, of Florida, Ricky Bower, of Hughesville and Patti Lloyd, of White Deer; 10 grandchildren, Timothy Cuddeback, and his wife Lauren, Jacob Cuddeback, Andrea Cuddeback, Megan Bryson, David Bryson, Avery Washington, Jolene Washington, Willow Nichols, Aiden Nichols, and Jayden Nichols; and three great-grandchildren, Edward, Mark, and Amelia Cuddeback.

Friends will be received from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 3 at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy, where a memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m.

Interment will be held privately in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Montgomery.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests contributions in Tim’s name be made to either Oak Grove Community Center, 2312 Elimsport Rd., Montgomery, PA 17752 or to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, P. O. Box 5014, Hagertown, MD 21741-5014 or online at michaeljfox.org.

