Williamsport -- Timothy D. “Tim” McCandless, 67, of Williamsport passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021 at ManorCare South.

Born August 15, 1953 in Franklin he was a son of the late Albert C. and Lucille M. (Austin) McCandless.

Tim worked as a supervisor at Polk State Hospital for 23 years. He loved his Lord and lived life faithfully, spending time reading the bible and praying daily.

He was very gifted, having a creative eye and beautiful penmanship. Tim created beautiful floral arrangements, had gorgeous gift wrapping abilities and tended to an immaculate garden. He was a kind and gentle spirit who loved animals and will be greatly missed.

Surviving is a close friend, Felice Haefner of Williamsport; three sisters-in-law, Debra McCandless of Trout Run, Sandae McCandless of Georgia and Dawn McCandless of Coudersport; several nieces, nephews and his beloved dogs, Shiney and Georgee.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald, Darrell, and Dennis McCandless.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made on Tim’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.