South Williamsport, Pa. — Thomas William Jackson, 74, of South Williamsport passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport.

He was married to the former Marilyn J. (Shief), who survives. They have shared 27 years together.

Thomas was born in Williamsport on May 10, 1949 and was the son of Jimmae (Sedora) Butler of Columbus, Georgia and the late Emerson Jackson. He graduated from Williamsport High School and then attended Kutztown University. After college, he served his country by joining the U.S. Army. He retired from UPS in 2000 and prior to that, he had worked for the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Thomas was a member of the Sojourner Truth Ministries, VFW, and White Deer Golf Association. He enjoyed golf, sports, music, fishing, and the Yankees and Cowboys.

In addition to his wife Marilyn, he is survived by two step-sons; Jeff P. Lorson (Michelle) of Montoursville and Kristopher N. Lorson of South Williamsport, one son; Victor L. Brace-Harvey (Christy) of Williamsport, three daughters; Malinda Darnell Houseknecht (Jackson) of Muncy, Jimmae Sadora Jackson of Williamsport, and Marcelene Vernetta Oliver (Lugman) of Williamsport, seven grandchildren; Caleb Getty (Helena Nguyen), Alexis Getty, Tyler Cartell, Bailey Getty, Maleak Benjamin, Izaiah Benjamin, and Helice Mae Brace-Harvey, one great grandson; Trey Cartell, and one sister; Jillene Ann Jackson of Columbus, Georgia. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one brother; Emerson Carl Jackson.

There will be a memorial service held 12 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023 at the Christ Community Worship Center, 436 West 4th Street, Williamsport.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen and Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport.

Obituary and condolences may be found at www.jamesmaneval.com.

