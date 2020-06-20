Lock Haven -- Thomas W. Moore, 77, of Lock Haven, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at AristaCare at Loyalsock, Montoursville.

He was born in Lock Haven on December 9, 1942, the son of the late Glenn H. and Lenore E. Rossman Moore.

Tom graduated from Bald Eagle Nittany High School before his 34-year employment as a truck driver for L. Widmann Drug Store, Lock Haven. He then drove for Lucas Trucking, Jersey Shore until his retirement.

Tom liked simple time to himself. He was a sports fan, especially of Penn State and Chicago Bears football and LA Dodgers baseball. He also enjoyed going to his camp.

He is survived by two daughters, Barbara A. (Jeremy A. Young) Eldred of Montoursville and Kimberly (Russell) Smith of Montgomery; a son, Jeffrey A. (Patricia Holmes) Moore of Mill Hall; a sister, Judy (Kenneth) Ferree of Lebanon; his “favorite granddaughter,” Marlaina A. (Troy) Eldred-Rupert of Pittsburgh; his “favorite grandson,” Carter T. Smith of Montgomery; and three nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High Street, Flemington, with Rev. Lenore Hosier officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made through the funeral home to Safe Kids PA, Lycoming County Partners.

