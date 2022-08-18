Muncy — Thomas T. “Tom” Taber III, 93, of Muncy died Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Hillside Senior Living Center, Montoursville.

Born May 22, 1929 in Madison, N.J., he was a son of the late Thomas II and Margaret (Gantt) Taber. He married the former Barbara Wilson who preceded him in death on April 7, 2015.

Tom graduated from high school in New Jersey and earned his Bachelor’s degree from Stevens Institute of Technology. He served honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War. Tom later worked as an Industrial Engineer at Sprout Waldron and later at G. Logue Construction.

Tom was active civically in Muncy, first with the Jaycees and later as a member of town council and related boards and associations. Tom is an accomplished writer and historian. Over a 50 year period, he published over twenty books on various subjects, ranging from the history of Muncy to multiple publications on railroads. For his work, he was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award for his commitment to railroad history. He was very generous with donations giving to the Williamsport Historical Museum, now in his name, as well as the Williamsport Hospital.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Thomas Taber IV and his wife, Elizabeth Evans, of Chicago; and two grandchildren, Thomas Taber V and Jessica Sahyouni.

