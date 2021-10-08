Jersey Shore -- Thomas T. Reiber, Sr., 85, of Jersey Shore passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at his home.

Born September 25, 1936 in Avis, he was the son to the late Jeffrey Reiber and the former Irene Jodun Kissel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, the former Marlene H. Lehman on December 12, 2007, they were united in marriage on April 11, 1958. Also preceding him was his daughter, Jeanne I. Reiber; a son, Thomas T. Reiber Jr.; a great-grandson, Anson Stover; and his step father, Ralph Kissel.

He honorably served his country in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany as a tank driver for the 2nd Armored Division - Hell on Wheels. He retired from PPL after 33 years of service. Tom was a Past Exalted Ruler of the Elks club and a member of the Moose and Legion.

Many knew him as "Morning Tom," always greeting people with "Morning, morning morning." He enjoyed making people smile with his humor and a joke. He loved spending time with his family and woodworking.

Tom was a man among men.

He is survived by two daughters, Sherry L. (Richard) Getgen of Jersey Shore and Terry L. (William) Kurtz of Loganton; 15 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, October 11, 2021 at Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, 125 N. Main St., Jersey Shore. A time of visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service at Welker Funeral Home. The Rev. Jeffrey Howell will officiate.

He will laid to rest next to his wife in the Oval Cemetery.

