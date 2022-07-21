Riverside — Thomas R. Summers, 66, of Riverside passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, July 18, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born March 17, 1956 in Danville, he was the son of the late William F. and Duane “Dewey” (Moyer) Summers. On July 19, 1997, he married the former Gail Y. Roup, and together they have celebrated 24 years of marriage.

He was a 1974 graduate of Danville High School and received an Associate’s Degree in Accounting from Penn College, Williamsport. Tom was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Danville, where he served as the treasurer and was on the finance committee.

He was also a member of Washingtonville Fire Company #2, Danville, and the Good Will Fire Company. Tom loved riding dirt bikes with his friends, golfing, bowling, NASCAR races, the New York Yankees, and the New York Jets. He also loved going to the beach on vacations. He especially cherished all the time he spent with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Gail, he is survived by his daughter: Angela K. and her husband Marc, of Danville; six grandchildren: Brett, Braylen, Brady, Bronson, Blaykslee and Bentlee, all of Danville; one sister: Christine S. (Steve) Wesolowski, of Bloomsburg; and many nieces and nephews, which he adored.

Preceding him in death besides his parents, was his twin brother and best friend, Michael Summers along with his younger brother, Joel Summers.

The family will be forever grateful to the Lewis family for the twenty nine and a half additional years we were given with him through the gift of life. He received his heart transplant in 1993.

Family and friends are invited to gather from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 22 at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville, where a memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. with Pastor Shawn McNett officiating. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Face masks will be required for all in attendance

In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions in his memory be made to the Gift of Life Program, https://www.donors1.org/give-to-gift-of-life/.

To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com

