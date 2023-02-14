Williamsport, Pa. — Thomas R. Cotter, 72, of Williamsport died Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Trudy, in 2021.

Born July 9, 1950 in Punxsutawney, he was a son of the late James H. and Margaret Rager Cotter.

Tom and his father started Cotter's ARCO on Lycoming Creek road in the mid-1960s. He then went on to operate Cotter's Auto Sales, where he served the community with his wife for over 45 years. Tom was an avid car and motorcycle enthusiast. He enjoyed spending time with friends at the local car shows and meets. Some of his greatest times were spent with his wife on motorcycle and car rides.

Tom is survived by his children, Trace L. Hallabuk (Kirk) of Laporte, and Thomas B. Cotter (Shannon) of Loyalsock Twp.; three grandchildren, Logan Ertel (Kortnee) who will follow in his Pap's footsteps and operate Cotter's Auto Sales, Case Ertel, and Moxen Cotter, and two step-grandchildren, Noah and Mariah Hallabuk.

In keeping with his wishes there will be no services.

Memorial contributions in Tom's name may be made to Old Lycoming Township Fire Company, 1600 Dewey Ave. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements are entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

