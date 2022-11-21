Lock Haven, Pa. — Thomas R. Banfill, 71, of Lock Haven passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born January 17, 1951 in Lock Haven, he was a son of the late Robert E. and Patricia A. McCoy Banfill, Sr.

Tom was a 1968 graduate of Lock Haven High School and continued his education at Lock Haven University where he earned his Associates Degree.

On August 24, 1974, he married his love, the former Nancy Plessinger, with whom shared 48 years of marriage.

Tom was employed at John Marshall’s, Eisemann Jewelers, Miller’s of Mill Hall and finally GWA Advertising until his retirement in 2014.

He was an avid Phillies fan and could often be spotted playing men’s tennis or badminton in Flemington.

Tom was a classic rock connoisseur and loved movies as well as reading and collecting first editions of books.

Along with his wife, he enjoyed taking trips to New York City and attending shows at Millbrook Playhouse.

Most important to Tom, though, was the time he spent with family- whether watching his grandchildren or traveling to visit his son’s family in Florida- and friends.

In addition to his wife, Nancy Banfill of Lock Haven, he is survived by two children, Sean Thomas (Amy) Banfill of Bradenton, Florida and Brooke (Brett) Kleckner of Beech Creek; a brother, Robert E. (Josephine) Banfill of York; an uncle, Larry McNerney of Lock Haven; and four grandchildren: Avery Grace Banfill, Jack Alexander Banfill, Madison Anne Kleckner, and Weston Stephen Kleckner.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 12 Noon at Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745. Inurnment will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park.

Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Sunday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tom’s name may be made to either the Chordoma Foundation or Host for Hospitals through the funeral home.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com

