Cambridge, Ohio -- Thomas O. Conner, 79, of Cambridge, Ohio died Monday, December 14, 2020 at Southeastern Med, Cambridge.

He was born September 5, 1941 in Newark, Ohio, a son of the late Dick V. Conner and Mary O. (McMillin) Conner.

A 1959 graduate of Valley Forge Military Academy and College in Wayne, Pa., Mr. Conner was the former plant manager of Fabri Form, Byesville. He retired as plant manager for West Co. and Shop-Vac.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved running his coon hounds.

He cherished spending time with his granddaughters, often traveling and never missing their events.

Mr. Conner was a Rotarian and a Paul Harris Fellow. He also coached football and Little League.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carol (Lucas) Conner, whom he married June 15, 1961; two sons, Patrick Lee (Kelly) Conner of Hockessin, Del., and Todd (Kris) Conner of Mill Hall; a daughter, Jill (Christopher) Ulrich of Allenwood; two brothers, Larry (Ann) Conner of Cochranville, and Steve (Canda) Conner of Lewisburg; six grandchildren, Chelsea (Anthony) Watts, Kayla (Aaron) Mayberry, Abby (Jared) Borders, Emily Conner, Laura Ulrich, and Clara Ulrich; and a great-grandchild, Mila Watts.

No calling hours will be observed. No funeral services will be held at this time.

