Warren, Pa. — Thomas Martin Osborn, 82, of Cobham Park Road, Warren, Pennsylvania, passed away at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie on June 18, 2023 after a brief illness.

Born July 16, 1940 in Cleveland, Ohio, he was the son of the late Walton and Margaret (McKinley) Osborn. On October 19, 1968, Tom married LaDonna Ritchey, who preceded him in death on September 1, 2011.

Tom was a graduate of Curwensville High School. He obtained an associate degree in mechanical technology from Jamestown Community College with high honors. He honorably served his country in the United States Navy from 1959 to 1967 where he worked as a Nuclear Reactor Plant Operator and Electronics Technician. He attended the U.S. Naval Nuclear Power School and the U.S. Naval Electronics Technical School.

Tom enjoyed a successful career of over 40 years concluding with executive and consulting roles, primarily in the nuclear power plant industry. He held multiple licenses and served utility companies throughout the lower 48 states as a plant supervisor, engineer, project manager, and training instructor. Notable employers and clients include the Pennsylvania Electric Company, General Physics Corporation, GE Nuclear Energy, Reliant Energy, G.D. Barri and Associates, Inc., Pine Mountain Technologies, LLC, D.C. Cook Nuclear Plant, and NEC Corp.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Warren, a life member of The American Legion in Lock Haven, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Pine Grove Sportsman's Association, National Rifle Association. American Nuclear Society, American Society for Quality Control, and a former Volunteer Fire Chief of Black Forest Fire Company, Station #36. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, LaDonna, and hunting and fishing with his stepson, Tommy.

Tom is survived by a stepson, Thomas A. Moore (Terri) of Sheffield; two stepdaughters, Denise E. (Raymond) Williams of Hendersonville, Tennessee, and Karen S. Rogers of Savannah, Georgia; a brother, James Osborn of Concord, Massachusetts; and a sister Elizabeth "Betty" Dishong of Antrim, New Hampshire; eight grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren; and his English Bulldog "Miss Molly." In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, William M. Osborn; a stepdaughter Patricia M. Moore; and two brothers, John W. Osborn and Mark A. Osborn.

Funeral services for Thomas M. Osborn will be held Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Gedon Funeral Home Lock Haven Facility, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven, Pa. Officiating will be Pastor Susan Champion of the Bald Eagle United Presbyterian Church. Interment will be in the Highland Cemetery. Family and friends will be received in the funeral home one hour prior to services.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at gedonfuneralhomes.com.

