Coudersport, Pa. — Thomas M. Todd of Coudersport passed away on February 27, 2023 at the age of 43.

He was a 1998 graduate of Coudersport High School. During high school, he participated in wrestling and the VoTech program. After his high school years, Thomas obtained a certificate in small engine repair at the Hiram G. Andrews Center in Johnstown, Pa. Along with his studies, Thomas enjoyed many new experiences while in Johnstown, such as learning to drive and participating on the Flood City Rollers wheelchair basketball team.

He eventually returned to Coudersport where many people were acquainted with him as a cashier at ACE Hardware for a number of years. Thomas had a gift for knowing the location of every item in the store and was quick to know the answer if a customer asked where something was. After his time at ACE, Thomas spent time volunteering at the Sweden Valley Manor where he enjoyed helping with activities and calling BINGO.

Thomas was born with physical disabilities which created various challenges throughout his life that not many people can begin to understand. He was incredibly independent and impressively creative in finding ways to meet and overcome many obstacles that came his way. While he sometimes got frustrated and made that well known to those within hearing distance, he also was kind, generous, and very thoughtful towards people, especially those he loved and cared for. He took great pride and satisfaction in choosing and giving the perfect gifts. His family and friends were blessed to have known him and he will be greatly missed by many.

Thomas was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Todd, his biological mother, whom he was never able to meet in this life, and his beloved cat for 16 years, KitKat.

He is survived by his three older sisters, Amy (Mike) Snyder, Beth (Tom) Kerns, and Abby (Pete) Gehris, as well as his nieces and nephews, to whom he was an entertaining and generous uncle. He is also survived by his adoptive father, Tom (Sandy) Todd, four step-siblings, and a number of biological relatives, whom he enjoyed getting acquainted with over the years.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Hiram G. Andrews Center, Business Office, Memorial Donation, 727 Goucher Street, Johnstown, PA 15905. A memorial service will be planned in the near future.

