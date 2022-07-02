Howard — Thomas Lee Coakley, 68, of Howard passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Hershey Medical Center.

Born August 1, 1953 in Bellefonte, he was a son of the late Raymond and Mildred (Knecht) Coakley.

Tom was a graduate of Bald Eagle Area High School. He served his machinist apprenticeship at Cerro Metal Products continuing his work there for 9 years. Tom advanced in his career with LECO Corporation, and then on as an accomplished Research Machinist in the Department of Engineering at Penn State University where he worked for more than 30 years before retiring in 2019.

On November 11, 1978, Tom married his love, Catherine A. (Nyman) Coakley, with whom he shared 43 years of marriage.

Tom had a passion for farming, hunting trips to Montana, and loved spending time with his family and friends. He was incredibly talented in building most anything that you could imagine and enjoyed teaching others. A very kind soul, Tom enjoyed the simple things in life.

He is survived by his wife, Catherine Coakley, his two daughters, Jamie Mance of Richboro and Danielle (Colton) White and grandson Emery White of New Holland; his siblings: Melvin (Carol) Coakley of Beech Creek, Phyllis Dixon of Tyrone, Glenn (Jerry) Coakley, Ronnie (Sandy) Coakley, Dorothy (Donald) Gates, Thelma (Butch) Gilbert of Bellefonte, and Margie Johnson of Milesburg.

Tom was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish, attending St. Agnes Catholic Church in Lock Haven.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 3 E. Walnut St., Lock Haven. Interment will follow at St. Agnes Cemetery.

Friends and family will be received on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Moriarty Funeral Home & Crematory, 112 E. Church St., Lock Haven, PA 17745.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tom’s name may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation through the funeral home or by visiting https://glioblastomafoundation.org/get-involved/donate.

On July 20, Glioblastoma Awareness Day, please take time to remember and share the good times you had with Tom.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.moriartyfuneral.com.

