Williamsport — Thomas L. Irvin, 62, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 21, 2022 surrounded by his family at his home in Williamsport.

He was born in Williamsport on November 2, 1959 and was the son of the late James Robert “Bob” and Irene (Dutton) Irvin. Thomas married the former Susan L. Charles on July 5, 2003. They shared 19 wonderful years together. He owned Irvin’s Garbage Removal. Thomas loved to spend time with family, friends, and his dog, Molly. He also enjoyed going to his river lot.

In addition to his loving wife Sue, Thomas is survived by a son, Kyle L. Allen, S. Williamsport; two step-sons, Nathan Allen, Williamsport and Nick Allen, Ephrata; two step-daughters, Shannon Vallance, Arkansas; and Cassandra Pepperman, Linden; eight grandchildren, a sister, Robin Lucas, and two brothers, Joseph Irvin and James Irvin, all of Williamsport.

A memorial service for Thomas will be held on Saturday, November 12 at 11 a.m. at Christian Church, 5904 Lycoming Creek Road, Cogan Station with Pastors Jeff Steppe and Mark Beard officiating. There will be a visitation from 10 - 11 a.m. before the service.

Arrangements were entrusted to Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home, Williamsport. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.jamesmaneval.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Irvin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

