Muncy -- Thomas L. Dotts, 77, of Muncy passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at the Gatehouse.

Born February 10, 1944 in Milton he was the son of the late Henry H. Dotts and Florence M. (Dietrick) Baumer.

Tom was a 1962 graduate of Williamsport High School. He was the President of Larry Herron Lincoln Mercury for many years and owned New Shore Acres in Montoursville for 13 years. He was an active member of YMCA Muncy and the silver sneakers. Tom was an avid Penn State fan and enjoyed fishing, boating, playing tennis, and golfing. For many years his love of dogs was showcased through his breeding and showing of purebred boxers. He was a loving man who enjoyed spending time with his family and pulling pranks.

Surviving are his children, Janice L. Rahr (William) of Wellsville, Ohio, Christy K. Broscious (Greg) of Williamsport, and Lisa J. Carr (Craig) of Jersey Shore; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Lisa Ann Mextorf (James) of N.Y., Mona “Michi” Rundio of Williamsport, and Richard Lewis (Laurie) of New Jersey; and a sister, Nancy Esposito, of Williamsport.

A memorial service to honor Tom’s life will be held 3 p.m. Monday, November 1 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport with The Rev. Larry L. Leland, Jr. officiating. A time of visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service Monday at Sanders.

Memorial donations in Tom’s name may be made to Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, 3301 Wahoo Drive, Williamsport, PA 17701 or the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

