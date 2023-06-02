Calvert, Pa. — Thomas Kimbel Stiger, known to many as “Kim,” “Kimmer,” or “Mel,” 72, of Calvert passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023 at UPMC – Haven Place.

Born May 21, 1951 in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Milner Kimbel and Mildred Alice (Faneuf) Stiger.

Tom was a 1969 graduate of Montoursville High School and attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

He was employed by Carey-McFall Co., Montoursville and then JW Aluminum, Williamsport until his retirement.

Tom was passionate about Mother Nature, especially enjoying fishing and learning about plants and trees.

He loved spending time with his friends and family.

Surviving is his daughter, Valerie (John) Klaips of Mill Hall; step-children, Tina Bailey of Montgomery and Adam (April) Bailey of West Virginia; a sister, Susan Jaggard Stiger of New Mexico; 6 grandchildren; and one of his most cherished best friends, Denise Hicks of Canton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a step-son, Ricky Bailey.

A Celebration of Life will be announced upon completion.

Memorial contributions in Tom’s name may be made to the Arbor Day Foundation, c/o Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Stiger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

