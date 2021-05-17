Muncy -- Thomas J. “Tom” Diehl, 76, of Muncy died Friday, May 14, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

Born October 13, 1944 in Passaic, N.J., he was the son of the late Frank J. and Monica (Cuddy) Diehl.

Tom was a graduate of the former St. Basil’s High School, Dushore. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1962 to 1966. After his service in the Navy, he attended Williamsport Area Community College, where he earned an associate degree in tool and die making. He retired in 2001 from the Lycoming County Veterans Affairs department where he served as the Director of Veterans Affairs and was Muncy Borough Tax Collector for 20 years.

Tom enjoyed spending time outside hunting and fishing. He enjoyed all sports, especially baseball, and was an avid fan of the New York Yankees. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.

He was a member of the Church of the Resurrection, Muncy, where he taught CCD Sunday school for 13 years.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carol Reibson Diehl; three children, Annette Diehl (Andrew Noviello) of Collegeville, Timothy (Heather) Diehl of Muncy, and Renee (Eric) Pistilli of Camp Hill; three sisters, Mary Frances Diehl of Wysock, Gretchen Green, of Sayre and Virginia (Ronald) Husband of Honeybrook; and five grandchildren, Sofia Noviello, Logan and Isabelle Diehl, and Rose and Nicolas Pistilli.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22 at the Church of the Resurrection, 75 Musser Lane, Muncy, where Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Glenn McCreary, officiating. For everyone’s safety we ask that all attendees adhere to the social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

Burial with full military honors will follow in the Muncy Cemetery.

If friends so desire memorial contributions in Tom’s name may be made to either the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center, or UPMC Home Healthcare of Central Pennsylvania through www.myremembrance.com, which will provide the family with a personalized keepsake that lists every donor’s name who so graciously donated in his memory.

