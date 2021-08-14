Williamsport -- Thomas J. Sciacca, 75, of Williamsport passed away at his home on August 11, 2021.

He was born in Williamsport on February 8, 1946, a son of Thomas D. and Ann T. (Treese) Sciacca.

Tom was a graduate of Williamsport Area High School. He went on to work for the former Equipment Manufacturers for 25 years before starting his own company, T & M Sales which he operated for 15 years. He retired from Giant Markets.

Tom was a former member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, the Keystone League and the Gesang Verein Harmonia. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, bowling, playing pool, and throwing darts. He also enjoyed solving Jumble puzzles.

Tom’s wife of 38 years, the former Barbara J. Davis, passed away on Dec. 18, 2005. Our family is comforted by their reunion.

Surviving are his children and their families; Theresa Martin (Charles), Christopher Sciacca (Terra Decker); two granddaughters, Gracie Martin and Alicia Pfirman; brother, Michael P. Sciacca; sisters in law, Connie L. Sciacca and Deanna L. Sosnowski, nieces Kathy Marshall (Cliff), Tyanne Miller (Brock), and nephew Kyle Sciacca (Bryn).

In addition to his wife and parents, a brother, Joseph M. Sciacca Sr., brother in law, James E. Sosnowski, and nephews James T. Sosnowski and Joseph M. Sciacca Jr. all preceded him in death.

The family will receive family and friends at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. Third St., Williamsport, on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 from 10 to 11 a.m., a funeral service will be held at the funeral home 11 a.m. Tuesday with the Rev. Mr. Stephen Frye officiating. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery.

Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a fond memory.

